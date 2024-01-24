Ravens injury updates: CB Marlon Humphrey practicing, starting O-lineman absent

For the first time in January, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has returned to the practice field. Also joining him in returning to the field was linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey returned to practice

LB Del’Shawn Philllips returned to practice — Kyle Phoenix (@KylePBarber) January 24, 2024

While the Ravens saw the return of multiple important pieces, missing today from practice was offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler (quad/knee) and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee).

Zeitler appeared to be dealing with an injury by the end of the Divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time. He had a minor limp after the game on Saturday.

With Humphrey back in the lineup, the Ravens have another strong option to use in the slot against the likes of tight end Travis Kelce. Humphrey has in prior seasons been among the NFL’s elite in slot cornerback defense. Though, the Ravens have not used him there with the emergence of safety Kyle Hamilton. This season, Humphrey’s played only 26 snaps at slot. Compare that to last season, he played 168 snaps. Prior to the addition of Hamilton two seasons ago, Humphrey played 204 snaps (27.3%) of the 2021 season inside at slot.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens released their full injury report. According to the report, Zeitler’s absence is non-injury related. He received a rest day.

Humphrey (and CB Rock Ya-Sin) were both limited. As was Phillips.