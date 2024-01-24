Ravens Mock Draft Roundup: Replenishing Trenches Among Top Priorities in Early Projections

In the initial rounds of mock drafts, analysts foresee the Baltimore Ravens putting an emphasis on reloading talent at premium positions in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Although one former scout for the team has them taking a wide receiver with their first pick for the fourth time in the last six years since Eric DeCosta was promoted to general manager.

The latest mock drafts pertaining to the Ravens:

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. [January 23]

No. 31 — Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri The Ravens’ defense has been spectacular this season, but defensive tackles Justin Madubuike and Michael Pierce, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone are all set to be free agents this offseason. While they’re likely to bring back a couple of these players and might have young replacements on their roster for others, I see a banged-up cornerback group that could use more depth. Rakestraw would make six cornerbacks off the board in Round 1, which would be the most since the 2020 draft. He has the versatility to play out wide or in the slot. He had just one interception in four college seasons, but he did have 24 career pass breakups, so he knows how to get his hands on throws. I like Rakestraw’s fit in Baltimore.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler [January 16]

No. 32 — Jordan Morgan, OT/G, Arizona The Ravens could use depth at tackle and guard, and Morgan would help both spots. He played exclusively left tackle at Arizona, but some scouts project his skill set best inside. Regardless, Morgan plays balanced and physical in all phases. No. 64 — Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri At 6-5, 295 with 35-inch arms, Robinson is the epitome of “the first guy off the bus” type. He also raised his level of play this season (14 tackles for loss) and is the type of toolsy defensive lineman the Ravens like to target on Day 2.

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks [January 22]

No. 32 — Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington The Ravens have a knack for selecting prospects who outperform their athletic-testing numbers. Trice is a standout football player with the polished pass-rushing skills to create problems for blockers.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah [January 19]

No. 32 — Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon Franklin is ultra explosive. He would be another weapon for Lamar Jackson and strengthen an underrated receiver room.

Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller [January 17]

No. 32 — Jordan Morgan, OT/G, Arizona Speaking of freaky athleticism at the tackle position, Jordan Morgan fits that bill. Although Ronnie Stanley is an outstanding player for Baltimore, he hasn’t stayed healthy since ‘Nam and has a big-time out in his contract post-2024. Morgan was on his way to being a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft before a knee injury ended his season. But he returned strong on a surprisingly perky Arizona Wildcats team this season.

Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman [January 21]

No. 32 — Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M Patrick Queen is a pending free agent and in the event he walks, the Ravens would look to find his replacement in the draft. Edgerrin Cooper is a long and fluid mover and flashes aggressive downhill playmaking ability.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [January 21]

No. 32 — Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa Marlon Humphrey has struggled to stay healthy and the team lacks a long-term option on the other side. Former special teams coach John Harbaugh will probably appreciate that Cooper DeJean offers return ability in addition to his role on the defense.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson [January 15]

No. 32 — Jordan Morgan, OT/G, Arizona Morgan is an athletic tackle who moves well in space. He’ll need to get stronger at the point, but you can’t coach his movement skills.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso [January 18]

No. 32 — Troy Fautanu, IOL, Washington Fautanu is a masher at tackle and could even slide inside to deal with squattier defensive tackles.

Sports Illustrated’s Will McFadden [January 22]

No. 32 — Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon The Ravens have a complete roster but a number of supporting players will be hitting free agency soon, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor. Baltimore can offset those losses and give Lamar Jackson a true speedster on the outside by selecting Franklin here. Franklin ranked eighth in the country with 14 deep catches last season and his 3.32 yards per route run in 2023 was sixth—one spot behind Marvin Harrison Jr. He’s also a versatile route runner who can move around the Ravens’ offense and will complement Zay Flowers very nicely.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema [January 23]