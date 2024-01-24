Ravens Mock Draft Roundup: Replenishing Trenches Among Top Priorities in Early Projections

In the initial rounds of mock drafts, analysts foresee the Baltimore Ravens putting an emphasis on reloading talent at premium positions in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Although one former scout for the team has them taking a wide receiver with their first pick for the fourth time in the last six years since Eric DeCosta was promoted to general manager.
The latest mock drafts pertaining to the Ravens:
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. [January 23]
No. 31 — Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
The Ravens’ defense has been spectacular this season, but defensive tackles Justin Madubuike and Michael Pierce, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone are all set to be free agents this offseason. While they’re likely to bring back a couple of these players and might have young replacements on their roster for others, I see a banged-up cornerback group that could use more depth.
Rakestraw would make six cornerbacks off the board in Round 1, which would be the most since the 2020 draft. He has the versatility to play out wide or in the slot. He had just one interception in four college seasons, but he did have 24 career pass breakups, so he knows how to get his hands on throws. I like Rakestraw’s fit in Baltimore.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler [January 16]
No. 32 — Jordan Morgan, OT/G, Arizona
The Ravens could use depth at tackle and guard, and Morgan would help both spots. He played exclusively left tackle at Arizona, but some scouts project his skill set best inside. Regardless, Morgan plays balanced and physical in all phases.
No. 64 — Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
At 6-5, 295 with 35-inch arms, Robinson is the epitome of “the first guy off the bus” type. He also raised his level of play this season (14 tackles for loss) and is the type of toolsy defensive lineman the Ravens like to target on Day 2.
NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks [January 22]
No. 32 — Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington
The Ravens have a knack for selecting prospects who outperform their athletic-testing numbers. Trice is a standout football player with the polished pass-rushing skills to create problems for blockers.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah [January 19]
No. 32 — Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Franklin is ultra explosive. He would be another weapon for Lamar Jackson and strengthen an underrated receiver room.
Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller [January 17]
No. 32 — Jordan Morgan, OT/G, Arizona
Speaking of freaky athleticism at the tackle position, Jordan Morgan fits that bill. Although Ronnie Stanley is an outstanding player for Baltimore, he hasn’t stayed healthy since ‘Nam and has a big-time out in his contract post-2024. Morgan was on his way to being a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft before a knee injury ended his season. But he returned strong on a surprisingly perky Arizona Wildcats team this season.
Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman [January 21]
No. 32 — Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Patrick Queen is a pending free agent and in the event he walks, the Ravens would look to find his replacement in the draft. Edgerrin Cooper is a long and fluid mover and flashes aggressive downhill playmaking ability.
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [January 21]
No. 32 — Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Marlon Humphrey has struggled to stay healthy and the team lacks a long-term option on the other side. Former special teams coach John Harbaugh will probably appreciate that Cooper DeJean offers return ability in addition to his role on the defense.
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson [January 15]
No. 32 — Jordan Morgan, OT/G, Arizona
Morgan is an athletic tackle who moves well in space. He’ll need to get stronger at the point, but you can’t coach his movement skills.
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso [January 18]
No. 32 — Troy Fautanu, IOL, Washington
Fautanu is a masher at tackle and could even slide inside to deal with squattier defensive tackles.
Sports Illustrated’s Will McFadden [January 22]
No. 32 — Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
The Ravens have a complete roster but a number of supporting players will be hitting free agency soon, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor. Baltimore can offset those losses and give Lamar Jackson a true speedster on the outside by selecting Franklin here. Franklin ranked eighth in the country with 14 deep catches last season and his 3.32 yards per route run in 2023 was sixth—one spot behind Marvin Harrison Jr. He’s also a versatile route runner who can move around the Ravens’ offense and will complement Zay Flowers very nicely.
Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema [January 23]
ROUND 1, PICK 32: WR ADONAI MITCHELL, TEXAS
The Ravens could lose Odell Beckham Jr. to free agency this spring. Even if they don’t, this pick would still make sense. Baltimore gets most of its size in the receiving game from the tight end room. The team has done well with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, but I love the idea of adding the 6-foot-4 Mitchell as the “X” receiver. Mitchell’s finesse and movement skills bode well for red-zone efficiency, and he is a good sideline receiver.
ROUND 2, PICK 64: CB CAELEN CARSON, WAKE FOREST
Baltimore’s cornerback room needs some youth, and Carson is the player I gravitate toward for them in the second round. He’s a bit limited in long speed, but he can trigger downhill fast, especially when he anticipates. He is also one of the more fearless run-defending cornerbacks the class has to offer. That kind of attitude in the physical parts of the position will be coveted.
ROUND 3, PICK 95: EDGE MARSHAWN KNEELAND, WESTERN MICHIGAN
Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy have enjoyed great seasons for the Ravens. Clowney is a pending free agent who will command much more money on his next contract and Van Noy is now well into his 30s, so Baltimore would be wise to consider an edge defender within the first three rounds, even with their previous draft investments.
Western Michigan’s Marshawn Kneeland’s game film looks like a car crash from an action movie — in a good way. He puts his big body on the line every snap and doesn’t want to run around his blockers; he wants to run through them. He has uniquely long arms and can be a strongside defensive end in Baltimore.
ROUND 4, PICK 132: S MALIK MUSTAPHA, WAKE FOREST
I didn’t plan on grabbing both of my favorite players from Wake Forest’s defense in this draft, but it makes sense. Mustapha, like Caelen Carson, loves to hit. He is a throwback downhill safety who enforces the middle of the field.
There are times when Wake Forest allowed him, within their structure, to roam the middle of the field and follow the ball to make plays. That’s not to say he’ll take over for Kyle Hamilton in such a versatile role, but having another versatile defensive back to play in the box does give the Ravens flexibility in how they deploy Hamilton and others.
ROUND 4, PICK 134: T JAVON FOSTER, MISSOURI
Foster is an experienced offensive tackle prospect who has graded well in PFF’s system over the past few seasons. Across three years as a starter, he didn’t record an overall season grade below 81.0. At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he’s not going to test like a high-percentile athlete for the position. But that experience and consistent success are worth drafting somewhere in this range.
ROUND 5, PICK 169: DI KEITH RANDOLPH JR., ILLINOIS
While fellow Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton gets a lot of the hype, Randolph should be an early Day 3 prospect. Randolph is more of a power player in the trenches. Though his run-defense grade went down from 84.6 in 2022 to 62.3 in 2023, he still possesses the ability to hold the line of scrimmage and take up blocks. He’s also built well at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds and could be used as a defensive end in an odd front.
Loading comments...