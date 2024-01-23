4 Ravens named to Pro Football Writers of America 2023 All-NFL teams

The 2023 editions of the All-NFL, All-AFC, and All-NFC teams as voted on by the Professional Football Writers of America were announced on Monday. The Baltimore Ravens were well-represented on the All-NFL and conference teams with four players between the two lists.

The 2023 PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teamshttps://t.co/i5mHHiqcPC pic.twitter.com/I84aiKR5j5 — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 22, 2024

The only two who made the cut for both the NFL and AFC teams were quarterback Lamar Jackson and safety Kyle Hamilton. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith made the All-AFC team for the second year in a row but was passed over for Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers for the All-NFL team.

Future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker made the All-AFC team but was passed over for the All-NFC team in favor of Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys. Aubrey made an NFL-leading 36 field goals including going a perfect 10-of-10 from 50+ yards.

While none of the Ravens that made the list should come as a surprise, the decision to leave some of their other prominent players off was a little head-scratching.

Fourth-year defensive tackle Justin Madubuike made his first career Pro Bowl after leading all interior defensive linemen with a career-high 13 sacks in his breakout season. That total was more than twice as many as the 5.5 that Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets recorded, who made it over him.

Second-year center Tyler Linderbaum picked up where he left off from his promising rookie season and established himself as one of the best players at his position. He made the Pro Bowl in the AFC over Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs, who was named to the PFWA list for the third straight year.

This became just the latest list to leave off fourth-year safety Geno Stone. Stone was snubbed from the Pro Bowl, both Associated Press All-Pro Teams, and the NFLPA All-Pro team despite leading the AFC and all safeties in the league with a career-high seven interceptions. In certain years, the league’s top ballhawks luck into some of their interceptions. However, most of Stone’s were a result of breaking on the ball to undercut throws and being in good position to coral potential overthrows.

There’s no disputing Hamilton’s place on either PFWA list that he made. Stone, though, appeared in five more games and posted better numbers than Jevon Holland of the Miami Dolphins, who made the cut for the All-AFC team over him.