Ravens Divisional Round Snap Counts: Madubuike, Clowney lead the defensive front

The Ravens punched their ticket to the AFC championship game with an impressive 34-10 victory over the Texans.

Houston’s blitz heavy gameplan limited Baltimore’s offense to 3.8 yards per play in the first half, but halftime adjustments designed to help Lamar Jackson fire the ball out quick allowed the Ravens to outgain the Texans by 139 total yards and more than 15 minutes of possession. Without forcing a takeaway, coordinator Mike Macdonald’s defense suffocated the Texans offense by allowing just one first half field goal and four first downs in the second half.

Dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs is the final obstacle before reaching the Super Bowl for the third time in Ravens franchise history.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson: 68 Offensive Snaps (100%)

Tyler Huntley: Did Not Play

Josh Johnson: Inactive

The probable MVP completed 16 of 22 passes for 152 yards and two scores and added another 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to his total.

Running Backs

Justice Hill: 39 (57%) — 3 Special Teams Snaps (11%)

Gus Edwards: 23 (34%)

Dalvin Cook: 9 (13%)

The tailbacks combined to averaged 4.2 yards per carry. Hill led the backfield with 66 rushing yards on 13 carries. Gus ground out 40 yards on 10 carries and the newly acquired Cook ripped off a 19-yard run on his first carry for Baltimore.

Tight Ends

Isaiah Likely: 44 (65%)

Patrick Ricard: 37 (54%) — 3 (11%)

Charlie Kolar: 35 (51%) — 22 (79%)

Likely secured a 19-yard touchdown, his sixth score in his last seven games. And as usual, Ricard provided impact blocks in both the run game and pass protection.

Wide Receivers

Zay Flowers: 56 (82%)

Rashod Bateman: 44 (65%)

Nelson Agholor: 32 (47%)

Odell Beckham Jr.: 20 (29%)

Devin Duvernay: 0 — 19 (68%)

Dan Chisena: 0 — 16 (57%)

Tylan Wallace: Inactive

Malik Cunningham: Inactive

It was a relatively quiet outing for the receiving corps. Flowers caught four of five targets for 41 yards, Bateman caught all three pass thrown to him, including a long of 21 yards and Agholor corralled a 3-yard touchdown. Beckham secured his lone target for 12 yards.

Offensive Line

Tyler Linderbaum: 68 (100%) — 1 (4%)

John Simpson: 66 (97%) — 5 (18%)

Morgan Moses: 65 (96%) — 1 (4%)

Kevin Zeitler: 61 (90%) — 5 (18%)

Ronnie Stanley: 57 (84%)

Patrick Mekari: 11 (16%) — 6 (21%)

Ben Cleveland: 8 (12%) — 6 (21%)

Daniel Faalele: 5 (7%) — 6 (21%)

Sam Mustipher: Inactive

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: Inactive

The blocking unit surrendered three sacks, five quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss against Will Anderson and the Texans potent pass rush. Guards Simpson and Zeitler allowed five pressures combined. Stanley, on the other hand, delivered his best game of the season and did not allow a single pressure to Houston.

Defensive Line

Justin Madubuike: 34 Defensive Snaps (69%) — 6 (21%)

Travis Jones: 28 (57%) — 12 (43%)

Michael Pierce: 21 (43%)

Broderick Washington: 14 (29%) — 6 (21%)

Brent Urban: 7 (14%) — 6 (21%)

Baltimore’s defensive line had an excellent game. Madubuike led the charge with seven pressures and two run stops. Jones and Pierce also posted two pressures apiece.

Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen: 46 (94%)

Roquan Smith: 46 (94%)

Trenton Simpson: 3 (6%) — 19 (68%)

Josh Ross: 0 — 16 (57%)

Del’Shawn Phillips: Inactive

Roquan made two tackles for loss and helped hold the Texans to 2.7 yards per rushing attempt. Queen generated a pair of pressures but struggled in coverage, allowing six completions for 54 yards.

Outside Linebackers

Jadeveon Clowney: 34 (69%)

Kyle Van Noy: 28 (57%)

Odafe Oweh: 24 (49%)

Malik Harrison: 9 (18%) — 22 (79%)

Jeremiah Moon: 3 (6%) — 16 (57%)

Tavius Robinson: 3 (6%) — 15 (54%)

Despite failing to sack C.J. Stroud, the Ravens edge rushers made their presence felt. Clowney notched two run stops and two quarterback pressures. Van Noy had four pressures and Oweh beat Laremy Tunsil for a pair of pressures as well.

Cornerbacks

Brandon Stephens: 49 (100%) — 5 (18%)

Ronald Darby: 47 (96%)

Arthur Maulet: 19 (39%) — 17 (61%)

Rock Ya-Sin: 2 (4%) — 15 (54%)

Marlon Humphrey: Inactive

Stephens battled Nico Collins and allowed four completions for 60 yards overall. Darby broke up a pass and allowed only two completions for 28 yards. And Maulet, the scrappy slot defender, pressured Stroud three times while allowing just 19 receiving yards on four targets.

Safeties

Kyle Hamilton: 49 (100%) — 2 (7%)

Marcus Williams: 49 (100%)

Geno Stone: 24 (49%) — 13 (46%)

Ar’Darius Washington: 0 — 12 (43%)

Neither Hamilton nor Williams allowed a single completion in the divisional round. Williams also broke up a pass, however Hamilton dropped an interception.

Specialists

Justin Tucker: 13 (46%)

Jordan Stout: 10 (36%)

Tyler Ott: 10 (36%)

Tucker’s 53-yard field goal was the longest in Ravens playoff history. The G.O.A.T. also knocked through a 43-yarder. Stout netted only 25.5 yards on four punts.