What are the odds? Ravens lightly favored vs. Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens season rolls on after defeating the Houston Texans in the Divisional round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium. Now, the Ravens will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs as they look to halt the “Chiefs Dynasty” and try to begin their own. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the contest should be close between the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds in the AFC.

Odds (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ravens -3

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -166; Chiefs +140

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last week, the Ravens opened as 9.5-point favorites over the Texans and handily covered the spread with a 24-point defeat. They also narrowly secured the under at 44 points, which was a half-point shy of the spread.

This will be a battle for both defenses as the Ravens rank No. 1 in points allowed and sacks, while the Chiefs rank No. 2 in both categories. It won’t come easy for either offense on Sunday.