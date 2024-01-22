Falcons request second interviews with 2 Ravens top assistants for Head Coach vacancy

The Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff continues to be in high demand following their resounding 34-10 win over the Houston Texans this past weekend. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Atlanta Falcons requested permission to conduct second interviews with Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald and Associate Head Coach and Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver.

Thus far, Macdonald has completed interviews with the Falcons and Carolina Panthers and still has requests from the Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, and Los Angeles Chargers. Weaver has only completed an initial interview with the Falcons and was also requested to interview with the Commanders.

Both coaches conduct these interviews on their own time away from the facility and have some stiff future Hall of Fame competition in the running to be the next head coach in Atlanta. Seven-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick is one of five candidates who have already completed a second interview or have one scheduled including Jim Harbaugh, brother of Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, who is fresh off winning a national college championship.

Macdonald (36) is still in the midst of his second season designing and calling plays for a Ravens defense that dominated for the vast majority of the season and saw a mixture of seasoned veterans and ascending young talent perform at elite levels. His unit became the first in NFL history to finish as the league leader in sacks (60), takeaways (31), and fewest points allowed per game (16.5). Several players are having career years and are poised to cash in come March when free agency opens up. Against the Houston Texans in the divisional round, the Ravens only gave three points and 213 yards of total offense in another dominant performance despite not recording a single sack or takeaway.

Weaver (43) is a former player turned coach who has been on the staff since 2021 and was the run game coordinator of the No. 1 ranked rush defense that season and Harbaugh’s right-hand man since the 2022 season. He led the committee that led to the hiring of Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken who has been a smashing success in his first year on the job and had franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson primed to win his second-career league MVP honor.