Ravens to host Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

After the Buffalo Bills saw their AFC Championship Game hopes soar wide right, the Kansas Chiefs gained the first downs necessary to hold their three point lead to the finale. Now, the Chiefs will head to Baltimore as they face the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

This will be the first AFC Championship game hosted by the Ravens in franchise history and the first ever reached in Lamar Jackson’s career. For Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, it’s his sixth-straight AFC Championship game. However, it is the first one of Mahomes’ career on the road, as he’s played the last five at Arrowhead Stadium

Tickets for the game will be sold on Tuesday, January 23 @ 10 a.m. ET, according to the Baltimore Ravens team website.

In the Lamar Jackson era, the Ravens are 1-4 against the Chiefs. In those games, Lamar Jackson has gone 68-of-121 for 750 yards with four passing touchdowns to two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 303 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries (6.45 YPC), with three fumbles (2 lost).

The Ravens have looked to exorcise demons all season long. And though they’ve defeated the Chiefs in their most recent contest, doing so in the AFC Championship Game is everything they need to prove they’re worthy of contending for the Lombardi Trophy.