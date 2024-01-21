Ravens vs. Texans: Play of the game

The Baltimore Ravens advanced to the AFC title game with a convincing 34-10 victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round on Saturday. After a slow offensive start, the Ravens entered halftime tied with Houston at 10 points a piece. Then, they dominated in the second half to pull away by scoring 24 unanswered points.

Lamar Jackson and company wound up with four total touchdowns, 22 first downs, and over 200 rushing yards as a team. The Ravens possessed the ball for roughly 15 more minutes and defensively, they allowed just the Texans to score just three points on the day.

What were some of the top highlight plays from the win? Check out some of them below and vote for your play of the game!

NELLY TD



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2024

Nelson Agholor three-yard touchdown catch: After going three-and-out on their second drive of the game, the Texans responded with a field goal to tie the score at 3-3. The Ravens needed a touchdown to give themselves a cushion and they got just that halfway through the second quarter. Agholor capped off an 11-play, 76-yard drive with this short touchdown catch from three yards out. Jackson quickly stepped up in the pocket and flicked the ball to Agholor on a crosser, who created separation and was open.

EIGHT THE GREAT❗



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2024

Lamar Jackson 15-yard touchdown run: The Ravens entered halftime having punted the ball on consecutive drives and lost their lead, as the Texans tied the score again 10-10. They came out with a decisive possession to open the second half, where Jackson capped off a scoring drive with this 15-yard run into the end zone. After dropping back, Jackson quickly darted off up the middle and was untouched by the Texans’ defenders on his way to scoring. This was Jackson’s first rushing touchdown in multiple months.

.@Lj_era8 picks up the first



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2024

Lamar Jackson 14-yard fourth-down run: The Ravens’ defense got a stop following Jackson’s score to begin the third quarter. Baltimore’s offense then put together a long 12-play, 93-yard drive, which was kept alive by this fourth-down conversion. Jackson faked a handoff to Gus Edwards up the middle and kept the ball himself, rolling out to the left. It was a great play call that clearly fooled the Texans’ defense, as he had room to run. Jackson made a defender miss in space to pick up an extra couple of yards for good measure.

Isaiah Likely 15-yard touchdown catch: The fourth down conversion helped extend the drive and push the Ravens further into scoring territory. Five plays later in the red zone, Jackson delivered his second touchdown pass of the game from 15 yards out. Rolling to his right, Jackson lofted a pass to Likely, who reached over cornerback Derrick Stingley Jr. to reel in the score. This gave the Ravens a commanding two-touchdown lead early into the fourth quarter.

He ran in the tunnel



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 21, 2024

Lamar Jackson eight-yard touchdown run: The scoring onslaught continued for the Ravens on their following drive later in the fourth quarter. They moved the ball 78 yards in 11 plays to score a third consecutive touchdown, again thanks to the work of their MVP quarterback. Jackson faked another handoff inside and rolled out to the left, following his lead blocker Ronnie Stanley into the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown run. To add to the entertainment value, Jackson ran into the tunnel after scoring and celebrated with his teammates.