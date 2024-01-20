Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Divisional Round

After the Baltimore Beatdown regular season pick ‘em was won by Joshua Reed, the gang is back to pick in the playoffs. As per usual, I forgot to do one set of the picks.

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > Houston Texans

No surprise as this Ravens site is expecting the Ravens to win.

Kansas City Chiefs > Buffalo Bills

A road upset and a showdown between Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs against the Ravens and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

Lone Wolf Selections

Vasilis Lericos believes the dream season for the Detroit Lions will end when Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.

Vasilis Lericos also believes the Green Bay Packers will upset the San Francisco 49ers.

Day 2 Odds

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Lions -6

Over/Under: 49.5

Moneyline: Lions -278; Buccaneers: +225

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Bills -2.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -148; Chiefs: +124

