Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Divisional Round

After the Baltimore Beatdown regular season pick ‘em was won by Joshua Reed, the gang is back to pick in the playoffs. As per usual, I forgot to do one set of the picks.
Consensus Picks
Baltimore Ravens > Houston Texans
No surprise as this Ravens site is expecting the Ravens to win.
Kansas City Chiefs > Buffalo Bills
A road upset and a showdown between Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs against the Ravens and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.
Lone Wolf Selections
- Vasilis Lericos believes the dream season for the Detroit Lions will end when Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.
- Vasilis Lericos also believes the Green Bay Packers will upset the San Francisco 49ers.
Day 2 Odds
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread: Lions -6
Over/Under: 49.5
Moneyline: Lions -278; Buccaneers: +225
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Spread: Bills -2.5
Over/Under: 45.5
Moneyline: Bills -148; Chiefs: +124
Picks (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)
