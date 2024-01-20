 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Divisional Round

“Expert” Picks

By Kyle Phoenix
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After the Baltimore Beatdown regular season pick ‘em was won by Joshua Reed, the gang is back to pick in the playoffs. As per usual, I forgot to do one set of the picks.

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > Houston Texans

No surprise as this Ravens site is expecting the Ravens to win.

Kansas City Chiefs > Buffalo Bills

A road upset and a showdown between Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs against the Ravens and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

Lone Wolf Selections

Day 2 Odds

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Lions -6
Over/Under: 49.5
Moneyline: Lions -278; Buccaneers: +225

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Bills -2.5
Over/Under: 45.5
Moneyline: Bills -148; Chiefs: +124

Picks (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)

