Lamar Jackson goes off in Divisional round; posts first-ever triple-100, 2 & 2 game

Entering Saturday, pundits and commentary across the NFL world thrust monumental expectations on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. They cited his playoff struggles and record. His passing yards. But with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and a full complement of offensive tools at his disposal, Jackson delivered a first-ever statline in NFL history.

Lamar Jackson is the first player in NFL history (regular season or postseason season) to throw for 100+ yards, rush for 100 yards, have a 100 passer rating, throw two passing touchdowns and have two rushing touchdowns in one game.

Yeah, that’s right. I didn’t even need to add the “100+ passing yards” to this stat but Jackson is so quarterbacky he hung a cool 152 passing yards on the game anyways.

The Ravens, on the shoulders of some brilliant coaching, dominant defense and “Action Jackson” are now hosting the AFC Championship game, and there’s not a damn thing the pundits and talking heads can do other than find a new slant.