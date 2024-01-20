Ravens to host Baltimore’s first AFC Championship game since 1971

It’s official. The 2023 No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens won their playoff game in the Divisional round. With it comes an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl. It also delivers a gift to the city of Baltimore.

THE AFC GOES THROUGH BALTIMORE ❗ pic.twitter.com/whJjL7U3dk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 21, 2024

For the first time since January 1971, Baltimore, Maryland will host an AFC Championship Game. It will be the first time the Ravens have hosted one. The last time was the 1970 season for the Baltimore Colts. Johnny Unitas was the quarterback then and went on to win the Super Bowl V.

If the Divisional round is any indication, it'll be another party for Baltimore. M&T Bank Stadium was packed full and crazy loud. The Texans had six pre-snap penalties and a lot of it was due to the crowd.