Ravens vs. Texans final: 2 MVPs, 10 Winners & 4 Losers

The Baltimore Ravens are headed to the AFC Championship after defeating the Houston Texans, 34-10. Let’s get to the MVP, Winners & Losers.

Co-MVP — QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens star quarterback and Superman put on the damn cape and took care of business. Though poised in the first quarter, the Texans hit him with kryptonite in five- and six-man blitzes. But with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, he and Jackson made adjustments and as a result scored three-straight touchdowns to bury the Houston Texans and advance to the AFC Championship game.

Co-MVP: Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken

Lesser coordinators would’ve folded. Or been too stubborn, continuing their original game plan. But rather than a repeat of 2019 or Dolphins 2021 cover-0 debacle, Monken and his staff made adjustments that saw them march downfield and score on all four possessions in the second half. Ravens fans rejoice, for their coordinator is what you’ve asked for.

Winners

TE Isaiah Likely — The No. 2 tight end has proven he’s worth a superstar role in the Ravens offense as he scored his sixth touchdown in seven games. Tonight, he snagged the biggest reception of his young career as he leapt over a Texans defensive back for the touchdown.

LT Ronnie Stanley — The Ravens left tackle got a proper butt-chewing from his quarterback after failing to block on an outside run. After that, Stanley put Derek Barnett into the turf and obliterated Texans defenders en route to multiple touchdowns for the offense. Stanley is a big part of this offense holding it together and when he’s on, he’s a force.

K Justin Tucker — Knocking through the longest postseason field goal in Ravens history in the cold and swirling winds is a damn impressive feat. Tucker’s 53-yard field goal gave them an early lead and paid off on their first drive.

ILB Roquan Smith — The Ravens’ defensive leader was a dynamo of physicality. At 100 mph, Smith flew around the field to deliver heavy hits and stops.

DE Justin Madubuike — Consistent pressure up the middle and tackles at the first level kept the Texans rushing offense from gaining much ground.

RB Dalvin Cook — The first carry of Cook’s Ravens career goes for 23 yards, which is nine more than he got when rushing for the New York Jets this season. He now leaves the Jets’ dumpster fire and is headed to the AFC Championship.

CB Arthur Maulet — Multiple pressures and a QB hit from the nickel blitz that continued to ruin C.J. Stroud’s day. Personally, I love it.

Hard Counts and Change-ups in Snap Count — Ravens offense baited the Texans into multiple pre-snap penalties and errors. They made the Texans defenders pay for such aggression.

WR Zay Flowers — The rookie, in his first playoff game, led the team in receiving yards with 41. He likely sprinted 200+ in pre-snap motion on the night.

S Geno Stone — The Texans goofy-looking trick play nearly worked, and shrugging it off for being “too cute” shouldn’t be so quickly suggested. Had Stone not woven through the blockers and held onto Singletary’s leg, that play could’ve been a house call.

Losers

Punt Coverage unit — The lone blemish of a Texan being in the end zone was a 67-yard punt return touchdown as they gashed through the Ravens’ protection unit. They appeared to have solved their issues. They did not.

New York Jets — lol, Dalvin Cook go brrrrrrr

Sacks — Ravens pressures were there. They consistently made Stroud run around and try to make plays. Sadly, he did, as they go sack-less on the night.

Lamar Jackson Haters — That was Quartebacky enough.