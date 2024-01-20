Ravens vs. Texans: Open Thread, Inactives

The Baltimore Ravens look to defend home field and continue their journey to the Super Bowl as the Houston Texans come to M&T Bank Stadium for the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Inactives

Ravens

QB Malik Cunningham

WR Tylan Wallace

CB Marlon Humphrey

LB Del’Shawn Phillips

C Sam Mustipher

OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu

QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

Texans

QB Kase Keenum

DE Jerry Hughes

OL Nick roeker

TE Eric Saubert

DT Teair Tart

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits

(Courtesy of Ravens PR)

Playoff Streaks

5 — Consecutive playoff games permitting 300-or-fewer yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak.

4 — Consecutive playoff games rushing for at least 150 yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak.

3 — Consecutive playoff games permitting fewer than 50 rushing yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak.

Social Media

As always, we do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!