Ravens vs. Texans: Open Thread, Inactives

The Baltimore Ravens look to defend home field and continue their journey to the Super Bowl as the Houston Texans come to M&T Bank Stadium for the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Inactives
Ravens
- QB Malik Cunningham
- WR Tylan Wallace
- CB Marlon Humphrey
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips
- C Sam Mustipher
- OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
Texans
- QB Kase Keenum
- DE Jerry Hughes
- OL Nick roeker
- TE Eric Saubert
- DT Teair Tart
Pre-Game Reads
- Ravens activate 2 players from IR; Elevate 2 from practice squad
- Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Battle Red Blog
- Previewing Ravens vs. Texans
- Marlon Humphrey ruled OUT vs. Texans; Mark Andrews Not Activated
-
Quick Hits
(Courtesy of Ravens PR)
Playoff Streaks
- 5 — Consecutive playoff games permitting 300-or-fewer yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak.
- 4 — Consecutive playoff games rushing for at least 150 yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak.
- 3 — Consecutive playoff games permitting fewer than 50 rushing yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak.
Social Media
As always, we do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!
- Twitter: @KylePBarber, @BmoreBeatdown
- Facebook: Baltimore Beatdown: For Baltimore Ravens fans
Loading comments...