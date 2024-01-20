 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Texans: Open Thread, Inactives

A Week 1 rematch in the Divisional round

By Kyle Phoenix
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens look to defend home field and continue their journey to the Super Bowl as the Houston Texans come to M&T Bank Stadium for the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Inactives

Ravens

  • QB Malik Cunningham
  • WR Tylan Wallace
  • CB Marlon Humphrey
  • LB Del’Shawn Phillips
  • C Sam Mustipher
  • OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
  • QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

Texans

  • QB Kase Keenum
  • DE Jerry Hughes
  • OL Nick roeker
  • TE Eric Saubert
  • DT Teair Tart

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits
(Courtesy of Ravens PR)

Playoff Streaks

  • 5 — Consecutive playoff games permitting 300-or-fewer yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak.
  • 4 — Consecutive playoff games rushing for at least 150 yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak.
  • 3 — Consecutive playoff games permitting fewer than 50 rushing yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak.

