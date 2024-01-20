Previewing the Ravens vs. Texans Divisional round showdown

The Baltimore Ravens are back in the game after a bye week in the Super Wildcard round of the NFL playoffs. Now, they play host to the red-hot Houston Texans in the Divisional round.

Teams (Regular Season Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 13-3

Houston Texans: 10-7

DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens -9.5

OVER/UNDER: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -425; Texans +330

Last 5 Games In Series

Ravens have won four of the past five matchups

Matchup History

Ravens lead the all-time series 11-2-0, including 1-0 in the playoffs (2012 Div. Round)

Injury Report

Injury Updates

Though the Ravens were hoping to get back tight end Mark Andrews, it looks like it’ll have to wait until next week, if there is one. After some full participation in practice, Andrews was not activated on Friday, meaning he will not play on Saturday. The team will also be without No. 1 CB Marlon Humphrey, who has yet to practice due to a calf injury since December 31.

However, the Ravens did make a whole host of moves to bring in reinforcements, adding WR Devin Duvernay and DB Ar’Darius Washington to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. They also promoted WR Dan Chisena and LB Josh Ross from the practice squad.

Focused, But Loose

The Ravens are ready for the moment. They know the talk of 2019, they’ve acknowledged it but they haven’t let it wear on them. Now, they’re prepped and ready for the Texans. According to both players and coaches, they’re locked in, focused and loose.

“You can [tell they’re a couple days away from a playoff game], because they’re sharp,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said on Thursday. “They’re sharp. They’re on point. They’re locked in. I think they have the good combination of stay loose and stay focused, and that’s how they’ve approached it.”

“Absolutely, we had some time off to regroup [and] lock back in,” Lamar Jackson said when asked if he’s feeling loose. “I’m hype. [I’m] antsy.”

Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy was asked just how big it would be for Jackson to have a break out in the playoffs.

“I think it’s meaningful for everybody, but I think, for [Lamar Jackson], he’s said it all year, and I think you know the three words that he’s said – ‘I’m locked in’ – and he means it,” Van Noy said.

DVOA Stuff

The Ravens are the No. 1 team by DVOA.

Offense: No. 4

Defense: No. 1

Special Teams: No. 3

The Texans are the No. 12 team by DVOA, trailing the Ravens in total DVOA by 42.2 points.

Offense: No. 14

Defense: No. 16

Special Teams: No. 7