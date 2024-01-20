Ravens vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, radio, odds and more

The second round of the playoffs have arrived and with it come the Houston Texans coming to Baltimore in a divisional round clash.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans
Date: Saturday, January 20, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Broadcast
- Local TV: ABC/ESPN Monday Night Football / WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore)
- TV Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline) Laura Rutledge (sideline)
Radio
- Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 83 or 225
- Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
National Radio
Westwood One Sports
- National Radio Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Ryan Leaf
Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Ravens -9.5
Over/Under: 45.5
Moneyline: Ravens -425; Texans +330
Loading comments...