Ravens vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, radio, odds and more

The second round of the playoffs have arrived and with it come the Houston Texans coming to Baltimore in a divisional round clash.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Broadcast

Local TV: ABC/ESPN Monday Night Football / WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore)

ABC/ESPN Monday Night Football / WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore) TV Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline) Laura Rutledge (sideline)

Radio

Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 83 or 225

Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

(desktop or in-market mobile users) and the (in-market users only) Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National Radio

Westwood One Sports

National Radio Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Ryan Leaf

Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ravens -9.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -425; Texans +330