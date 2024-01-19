Ravens activate 2 players from injured reserve; elevate 2 players from practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens continue to get healthier before the Divisional round of the playoffs as they’ve reportedly activated two players from injured reserve. On Friday, they activated wide receiver Devin Duvernay (back) and defensive back Ar’Darius Washington (pectoral).

Duvernay has not played since Week 15. In that time, he’s been replaced in the return game by wide receiver Tylan Wallace. With Wallace missing the past couple weeks with a knee injury, it’s a big gain to once more have Duvernay, a Pro Bowl returner, back against a team with a surefire special teams unit in the Houston Texans.

The addition of Washington is big as he started the season strong before suffering an injury in Week 2. The Ravens need all the help they can get in the secondary with cornerback Marlon Humphrey ruled out with a calf injury. Washington was the Ravens’ No. 1 slot cornerback the first two weeks.

Along with the two activations, the Ravens elevated inside linebacker Josh Ross and wide receiver Dan Chisena from the practice squad. Ross has played throughout the 2023 season on special teams. Chisena signed with the Ravens on January 10.

Veteran running back Melvin Gordon III, who was cut from the team earlier this week, has been re-signed to the practice squad. In his stead, the Ravens promoted running back Dalvin Cook.