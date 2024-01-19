Ravens News 1/19: Playoff Preparations

“The things that [Flowers] did in the first game, you still see today – his athleticism. You saw that making people miss trying to get him in space,” Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken said. “Where he’s improved dramatically is just playing the position strong. It’s really in terms of what we’re asking him to do, conceptually [with] the routes, spacing and when we move him around, which is hard for a rookie, just being dialed in.” A former Super Bowl champion and nine-year veteran, Beckham has been talking to Flowers about the mindset needed for the playoffs. He said he sees the rookie “gearing up.” “I told him, ‘This is where you start your legacy,” Beckham said. “That was all fun and cool – rookie year. We’ll put it behind us. This is where you cement yourself in stone, and this is where your legacy truly begins.’ So, I know that he’s excited for it.”

Marcus Mosher, PFF

HOUSTON TEXANS VS. BALTIMORE RAVENS (-9) Matchup to watch: Ravens RT Morgan Moses vs. Texans EDGE Will Anderson Jr. Moses hasn’t been 100 percent healthy all season as he’s dealt with a shoulder injury. He’s missed more snaps this year than ever before, but he is still one of the top right tackles in the league. Now that he’s had multiple weeks to rest up for the playoffs, Moses should be healthier than ever for this matchup. The Ravens will need him to have a big game because he’s expected to see a ton of rookie sensation Will Anderson Jr,, who led the Texans in pressures (six) in the wild-card round. Anderson has recorded 26 pressures in his last five games despite playing on a high-ankle sprain. Keep an eye on the Moses-Anderson matchup, as it should be a good one on Saturday.

Ted Nguyễn, The Athletic

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday) Key matchup: Nico Collins vs. Mike Macdonald’s coverages The Ravens rank 13th in man coverage usage during the regular season. Against the Texans in Week 1, they played the fourth-highest rate of man coverage as they have against any other opponent. With Houston missing receivers Tank Dell and Noah Brown, I’d imagine Baltimore will play man at a similarly high rate as the only receiver they have to respect against man coverage is Nico Collins. The Ravens can shade a safety in his direction or bracket him without having to worry about the other Texans receivers breaking the game. Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald doesn’t blitz as much as some might think. The Ravens rank 26th in blitz rate overall (19.7 percent) and 23rd in blitz rate (23.8 percent) on third and fourth downs. Rather than sending five or more rushers, Macdonald calls simulated pressures in which they’ll stack the line but will only rush four, but one or more of those rushers will come from the second or third level. The Ravens play a lot of quarters. They led the league in snaps of Cover 4 and Cover 6 (Cover 2 and Cover 4 combo coverage). That means Collins won’t see a lot of true one-on-ones. There will be times the safety brackets him, but Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has shown he knows how to beat quarters and create one-on-ones throughout the season. When Slowik dials up his quarter beaters, Collins will have an opportunity to go deep one-on-one with the Ravens’ outside corners. If Marlon Humphrey, who is dealing with a calf injury, can’t go, the Texans might target his replacement, Ronald Darby.

Childs Walker, The Baltimore Sun

He will take on a Houston pass defense that ranked 23rd in Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) during the regular season but contributed four sacks and two pick-sixes in the wild-card victory over the Browns. The Texans have a pair of stellar young talents in cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (five interceptions, 13 passes defended in 11 games) and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (seven sacks, 22 quarterback hits). Defensive end Jonathan Greenard led the team with 12 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. The Texans blitz on just 21% of dropbacks, so they won’t give Jackson big-strike opportunities by overcommitting, but they were vulnerable to big plays this year, allowing 6.5 yards per attempt, sixth-worst in the league. Flacco completed 15 of 19 passes for 172 yards in the first half last Saturday before unraveling in the third quarter. Despite their vulnerability, the Texans stood firm on crucial downs, ranking fifth in third-down defense and 12th in red-zone defense. The Ravens will face one of the league’s top run defenses, led by linebacker Blake Cashman (106 tackles, nine for loss). The Texans allowed an anomalous 227 rushing yards in clinching a playoff berth against the Indianapolis Colts but gave up 79 yards or fewer in five of their past six games. They held the Browns to 56 yards on 20 attempts. Prediction The Ravens will enter as heavy favorites and deservedly so given their dominant finish to the regular season. The Texans established themselves as a dangerous team against the Browns. Stroud is a poised, deadly passer, and Houston has young defensive stars to complement him. But Jackson will come out firing against a vulnerable pass defense, and the Ravens will come up with enough different looks to keep Stroud less comfortable than he was against Cleveland. They will begin their Super Bowl push with a convincing victory. Ravens 31, Texans 20

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer