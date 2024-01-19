Ravens vs. Texans: Best player prop bets for divisional round

After earning a bye for the opening weekend of the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans this Saturday in a divisional round matchup. The Ravens are favored by nearly double-digits in this rematch of the regular season opener, where Baltimore won 25-9.

Here are some of the top player prop bets to eye in this Round 2 showdown.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lamar Jackson over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+105)

Jackson’s passing touchdown production earlier in the season left much to be desired, as he had multiple games with no scores through the air and some with one or less. However, towards the tail end of the season, he saw positive regression in this area which was not a surprise.

In four of the final six games of the year, Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes, including a three-touchdown performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 and a five-touchdown outing in Week 17. That helped bump his numbers late in the season and he wound up finishing with 24 passing touchdowns in total, which would have been higher had he not sat out the regular season finale.

For this Saturday’s matchup, taking the over on Jackson’s projection of 1.5 passing touchdowns brings plus value at +105. That’s enticing to take a flier on given Jackson’s recent uptick to close out the season.

Zay Flowers over 50.5 receiving yards (-105)

Flowers will be getting his first taste of playoff action against a Texans’ defense that he shined versus in Week 1. He caught nine passes for 78 yards in the season opener, which wound up being his second-highest yardage total of the year and tied for the most receptions.

The rookie has been nursing a calf injury down the stretch but returned to practice this week and is on track to play. His injury did not affect his performance in Week 17, where Flowers totaled a season-best 106 receiving yards highlighted by a long 75-yard touchdown catch.

The Texans will likely make limiting Flowers’ impact a priority on defense, but the Ravens will similarly want to continue getting their playmaker the ball. Flowers exceeded this over/under projection of 51.5 receiving yards in three of four games to close out the regular season and in more than half of his total games on the year.

The return of Mark Andrews may cost Flowers some extra targets in the passing game but could also open up the field even more and isolate him in one-on-one situations. To get plus value on this prop makes it an enticing play. Look for the first-round pick to make plays in his postseason debut.

Odell Beckham Jr. anytime touchdown scorer (+245)

Beckham finished with only three touchdown receptions on the season, all of which came in a five-game span from November to December. That was his most productive stretch of the year. His production dipped over the final three games, where he caught just four total balls with no trips to the end zone.

However, despite limited scoring output in the regular season, there’s reason to believe the former All-Pro wideout can find the end zone against the Texans. The Ravens signed the veteran largely to produce in big spots and be a reliable high-stakes playmaker. This opening playoff matchup qualifies as that.

In his previous trip to the postseason a few years ago, Beckham caught two touchdown passes in four games, including an early score in the Super Bowl. He may have had a multiple-touchdown performance in that game if not for suffering an injury and exiting early.

Houston’s pass defense can be suspectable to big plays and Beckham has produced a number of long receptions throughout the year. Whether it’s breaking loose for a long score or catching a precision pass in the red zone, Beckham scoring on Saturday feels like a solid proposition. With great value on the prop at +245, this is a worthwhile flier to take.

C.J. Stroud over 35.5 pass attempts (-105)

Stroud has been a star quarterback for the Texans in his rookie season. The No. 2 overall pick is fresh off a three-touchdown performance in his playoff debut last week, where he torched a top-ranked Browns’ defense. He’ll face an even tougher challenge against the Ravens’ vaunted unit on the road.

For all his success, Stroud has done it without needing to throw the ball a ton of times. His over/under for pass attempts this Saturday is set at 35.5, a number he’s gone over seven times on the season in total — but not once since late November. Despite this, there’s value in taking the over here. Why? Because the trend of opposing quarterbacks facing the Ravens supports it.

In the Ravens’ six games prior to the regular season finale, all victories, the opposing signal-caller attempted 36 or more passes in all but one game. The Ravens have been able to get an early lead on opponents and force them into a pass-happy game script. Even as they’ve forced a lot of pass attempts, the Ravens’ defense has been staunch.

There’s an argument the Texans will want to commit to the ground game against a Ravens’ run defense that has been suspectable at times. Also, to alleviate pressure off Stroud in a difficult road environment. This is a bet on the trend of high passing attempts against Baltimore’s defense continuing.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings Sportsbook for details.