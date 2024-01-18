Ravens uniform combo for Saturday is undefeated in the playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens have announced their uniform combination for Saturday against the Houston Texans in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. They’ll be sporting purple jerseys with black pants.

It's official. Baltimore is going ⚫️ ⚫️ and we're getting a repeat of the 2011 Divisional Round uniform matchup between the Texans and Ravens. https://t.co/TDYzLEdN3j — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) January 18, 2024

According to @RavensUniforms on Twitter, the Ravens are undefeated (2-0) when wearing such uniforms. Among the teams they’ve won when wearing them are the Texans, who they beat 20-13 in the Divisional round of the 2012 playoffs.

The Ravens defense forced four turnovers in the contest, with Lardarius Webb intercepting Texans quarterback T.J. Yates twice and Ed Reed adding a third. The two combined for eight pass breakups, while Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs each added another for 10 total passes defensed.

Offensively, Joe Flacco took care of business, going 14-of-27 for 176 yards and two touchdowns. However, it wasn’t an easy day as he was sacked five times, with J.J. Watt and Brooks reach each having 2.5 sacks.

If the Ravens can repeat by having Lamar Jackson throw two touchdowns and the defense forcing four takeaways, it’s hard to imagine them not walking away from the victory. For the Ravens’ sake, let’s hope the magic of the uniform combo still has luster more than a decade later.