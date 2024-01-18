Baltimore Ravens sign RB Dalvin Cook to active roster

On Wednesday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens waived running back Melvin Gordon. On Thursday morning, we found out what most had suspected; the Ravens have signed running back alvin Cook to their 53-man roster to take Gordon’s place.

Two weeks ago, the Ravens signed Cook to the practice squad after he was released by the New York Jets. In the interim, he’s adjusted to the point where the Ravens felt they could make the move.

In 15 games in New York including one start, Cook recorded 67 carries for 214 rushing yards and caught 15 of his 20 targets for 78 receiving yards. Cook was originally brought in to New York to form of a potent duo with second-year pro Breece Hall, but took a backseat on the depth chart after the 2022 second-rounder became the team’s bell cow over the second half of the season.

Gordon had a one-game tryout in the season finale, but could not put a lock on the job. He rushed for 18 yards on seven carries while losing a fumble. He finished his time with Baltimore playing in four games with 26 carries for 81 yards, one touchdown, and the one fumble.

Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are also on the active roster with Owen Wright on the practice squad. J.K. Dobbins and Keaton Mitchel are injured reserve.