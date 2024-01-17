Mark Andrews will play vs. Texans ‘if I feel like I’m going to be helpful to the team’

On Wednesday, Baltimore Ravens tight end spoke for the first time since suffering a crackef fibula in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andrews missed the final six weeks of the regular season.

On Friday, January 12 , Andrews was designated to return to practice, opening his 21-day window to be moved to the 53-man roster.

Of course, Andrews was asked if he’ll be playing on Saturday against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

“It’s how I feel at the end of the day,” Andrews said. “Knowing how good this team is, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I’m going to be helpful to the team, I’m going to go. If I feel like I’m close but not there, I’m going to let these guys go and hopefully get there next weekend.”

Andrews described his status as “day-to-day;” so too has Head Coach John Harbaugh and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

According to the Ravens injury report, Andrews was a full participant in practice, boding well for the Ravens to see Andrews return.

Ravens injury report



TE Mark Andrews, WR Zay Flowers and OLB Odafe Oweh were FULL participation.



Clowney absent with illness. pic.twitter.com/qmNO2oJOaS — Kyle Phoenix (@KylePBarber) January 17, 2024

The addition of Andrews would be significant for the Ravens. Since 2019, Andrews has been the Ravens’ most dominant pass-catcher, totaling 347 receptions for 4,305 yards and 37 touchdowns.

With the added weapons in the offseason, Andrews has seen a decrease in his overburdened workload of seasons past. However, he was still among their highest contributors, finishing second among Ravens in receptions (44) and third-most in receiving yards (544). Andrews did lead the team in receiving touchdowns (6).

If Andrews can’t go, the Ravens will look to tight end Isaiah Likely to continue his breakout performance this season. In Andrews’ stead, Likely has put up 322 yards and five touchdowns in six games.