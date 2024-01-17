Ravens waive RB Melvin Gordon III

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with running back Melvin Gordon III.

The #Ravens waived veteran RB Melvin Gordon, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 17, 2024

Gordon joined the Ravens days before training camp and largely remained on the practice squad this season as insurance for the team with the carousel at the position. With J.K. Dobbins suffering a season-ending injury early in the season, Gordon was elevated to the roster for Week 3 and Week 4, wher he finished with 13 carries for 53 yards. He also caught three passes for 46 yards.

In the final week of the season, the signed running back Dalvin Cook to the roster, meaning Gordon’s future with the team was more in question as the Ravens were loading up for a playoff run. The game would serve as a big-time tryout for Gordon in the playoffs. Unfortunately, Gordon didn’t deliver to the level he’d like, rushing for 18 yards on seven carries, and lost a fumble. It would be his 27th fumble of his career and 19th lost fumble in nine years of NFL play.

In all, Gordon played four games for the Ravens and finished with 26 carries for 81 yards, a touchdown and a lost fumble.