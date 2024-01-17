Ravens vs. Texans practice absences: No. 1 cornerback remains out

With the Ravens set to play in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Saturday, all eyes are on who is—or is not, practicing this week before the Houston Texans come to town. Most Ravens, including nearly all starters, have been on the field after gaining a bye week to rest and recuperate. However, not all have returned. On Wednesday, the Ravens were missing four players on the practice field.

CB Marlon Humphrey OLB Jadeveon Clowney WR/ST Tylan Wallace LB/ST Del’Shawn Phillips

Most concerning for the Ravens is the absence of Humphrey, who has not practiced since December 31. It’s been an odd year for the star cornerback as he’s been in-and-out of the lineup all season. To begin the year, Humphrey missed the first four games after undergoing foot surgery during training camp. Midway through the season he missed two games due to a calf injury. He didn’t play in Week 18 against the Steelers. Though many starters missed that game as the Ravens were resting starters after locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Humphrey likely missed the game due to dealing with a calf injury, as he’d not practiced since sustaining injury against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

If Humphrey were to miss the Divisional Round, the Ravens do have depth behind him in cornerbacks Ronald Darby, Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet, Rock Ya-Sin and possibly Ar’Darius Washington, who may be returning from the injured reserve. Washington has been activated to practice for the past couple weeks and it’s a possibility he could be elevated for the game on Saturday, though that remains to be seen.

Another elevation from IR that could benefit Baltimore is wide receiver and return specialist Devin Duvernay, who like Washington was activated to practice while on injured reserve last week. He has been receiving the majority of reps during the media viewable portion of practice while Wallace has been absent. He’s not alone though, as running back Justice Hill is apart of the reps, as he’s been all season.

Clowney’s absence is new. It could be a rest day for the veteran, but it’s unknown at this time.

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. ET