Divisional Round Preview: Texans at Ravens By the Numbers

The Ravens will host the upstart Texans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Baltimore leads the all-time series between these relatively young franchises 11-to-2, including a 7-to-0 mark at home, and a postseason win over Houston in the 2011 divisional round. Other significant numbers that could help determine which club will emerge victorious from this contest and advance to the AFC conference championship game:

11.9 Yards

Per target thrown to Houston wide receiver Nico Collins this season, the third greatest average in the league.

4.7 Yards

The Ravens defense allowed a league best 4.7 net yards per passing play, the lowest average since the 2009 Jets.

31 Takeaways

Geno Stone (seven interceptions) and Kyle Hamilton (four interceptions) have helped the Ravens defense force the league’s most turnovers.

165 Attempts

Since rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw an interception, a span of six consecutive games.

4.9 Yards

Allowed per rushing attempt by the Ravens defense, the third worst average in the NFL.

2.2 Yards

Before contact per Texans rushing attempt, tied for the second worst average in the NFL.

26 Touchdowns

Led by Gus Edwards 13 scores, total rushing touchdowns for the Ravens offense, the NFL’s fourth most.

19 Touchdowns

Rushing touchdowns allowed by the Texans defense, the NFL’s fifth most.

52 Explosives

Baltimore generated the 14th most pass plays of 20-plus yards, a considerable improvement from their second-worst mark of 33 in the 2022 season.

25.7% Pressure Rate

Led by rookie Will Anderson Jr. and fellow edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (32 pressures apiece), the Texans notched 46 sacks this season and the NFL’s fifth best pressure rate.

1,024 Yards

Allowed by the Texans defense to tight ends this season, fifth most in the league.

1,042 Yards

Combined yardage accumulated by Baltimore tight ends Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar this season.

+203 Points

Baltimore’s league best point differential was 179 points better than the Texans.

45.5% DVOA

Baltimore finished the regular season with the fifth best defense-adjusted value over average since 1981.

$30.1 Million

Salary cap space Baltimore borrowed from future seasons, by using void years and not-likely-to-be-earned contract incentives, to assemble the 2023 roster.

187 Games

Since John Harbaugh’s Ravens played in a conference championship game.