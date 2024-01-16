POLL: Which player from the Texans would you want on the Ravens?

As the Ravens prepare to face off on Saturday versus the Houston Texans, there’s plenty of time to go over everything. That includes roster analysis, and a little admiration never hurts. So in the spirit of self-improvement, we will look at some of the desirable players from the Texans roster and talk about how they could look on the Ravens roster.

Will Anderson Jr.

The third overall pick, and maybe the most talented prospect, from the 2023 draft has had an impressive rookie season. While the stats aren’t gaudy with a modest seven sacks, the body of work for a rookie stood out. He was top-20 in the league in pressures for edge rushers and just looked plain dominant late in the season. He’s already being double-teamed at a top-10 rate and winning at a top-10 rate.

For a Ravens team that depended on late additions to the room while dealing with injuries to Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser, an athletic freak like Anderson is simply irresistible.

Laremy Tunsil

Tunsil, Ronnie Stanley and the Ravens will forever be linked in history. In the 2016 draft, the Ravens were rumored to favor Tunsil, arguably the top tackle. Then the infamous video dropped, Tunsil fell to 13, and the Ravens picked Stanley at six overall. If you had asked Ravens fans four years ago if they agreed with it, they probably would.

Stanley was arguably the top left tackle in the NFL and signed a lucrative contract extension. The very next game, TJ Watt rolled up on his ankle and the course of his career was changed. Stanley hasn’t looked the same since and Tunsil has been a steady rock for the Texans since being traded there in 2019 from Miami. Tackle play has been the worst part of the Ravens offensive line to the point they rotate both tackles in the game. A steady option would be heavily desired.

Derek Stingley Jr.

The LSU talent had a rough start to his career. Still recovering from a major lower-body injury during his college career, his rookie year was a shakey mess followed by another injury that caused him to finish his year on the IR. After another IR stint to start 2023, Stingley has been back to his dominant college form, using top-notch technique and footwork to shadow top receivers. Just this past weekend, on 35 snaps against Browns star Amari Cooper, Stingley held him to zero catches.

The Ravens' corner situation isn’t awful. Brandon Stephens has had a breakout season and looked like a lead guy, Ronald Darby has stepped up on the outside when needed, and Marlon Humphrey is still a star despite a down year with injuries. But having the versatility of another shutdown corner early in his career is a dream for every defensive coordinator.

Nico Collins

This year has been a massive improvement for Ravens wide receivers and the best core that Lamar Jackson has had in his career. Despite that, there's still clear room for improvement. Rashod Bateman has yet to hit his ceiling, Zay Flowers was a rookie, and Odell Beckham Jr. was in and out of the lineup all season.

Nico Collins is a special talent, standing at 6’4, three inches taller than any wide receiver on the Ravens roster. His body movement, speed, and flexibility are all unicorn traits for his height, and help him to not be boxed in as just a contested-catch receiver. His route running, constant hands, and yards-after-catch ability, paired with Zay Flowers, would be a deadly duo to tag along with Jackson and the tight ends.

Which Texan do you think could help the Ravens the most, now and in the future?