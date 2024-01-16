What are the odds? Ravens mightily favored vs. Texans

The Baltimore Ravens return to practice knowing their opponent, finally, on Tuesday, January 16. They’ll be facing the Houston Texans in the Divisional round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium, and according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the contest shouldn’t be close for the No. 1 team in the NFL.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -9.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -425/ Texans +330

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

This is a diabolically high spread. In fact, this is the second-highest spread in favor of the Ravens in the postseason, just behind... being 10-point favorites over the Tennessee Titans in the 2019 divisional round.

The team is built for them to perform. The masses believe in them as they’ve demonstrated their ability to dominate. Now, they must avoid laying a shameful egg at home against an up-and-coming AFC South team hoping to sabotage their chances at a Super Bowl. Lovely.