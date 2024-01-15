Ravens waive WR Laquon Treadwell, place DB Damarion Williams on injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens made two roster transactions on Monday that could be paving the way for the return of a pair of their top weapons who are currently working their way back from injury. First reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, the team is waiving eighth-year veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and is placing second-year defensive back Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams.

Treadwell spent most of the season on the practice squad prior to being signed to the active roster on December 30. He appeared in five regular games, primarily playing on special teams where he recorded a pair of tackles including a solo, and caught one of three targets for 16 receiving yards. If he the former first-rounder in 2016 goes unclaimed, he might very well end up back in Baltimore on the practice squad.

Williams spent most of the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury he suffered in training camp before being activated to the 53-man roster on December 12. He appeared in just one game since his activation in which he played exclusively on special teams, fielding one punt and covering kicks.

These transactions could pave the way for the return to action for at least two of the Ravens’ three players who have been designated to return to practice from injured reserve in the last few weeks. The shortlist includes three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, two-time Pro Bowl return specialist Devin Duvernay, and third-year defensive back Ar’Darius Washington.

Andrews might be the furthest out from being activated given that he just resumed practicing late last week after missing the final six games of the regular season following ankle surgery. Duvernay missed the last four games with a back injury and began practicing a couple of days before Andrews. Washington has been out since Week 3 after he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery and has been practicing since January 3.

The Ravens could also be opening up a roster spot to eventually elevate four-time Pro Bowl running back Davlin Cook who they signed to their practice squad ahead of the regular season finale. He is eligible to get called up for three standard elevations which would cover all three playoff games assuming the team makes it to the Super Bowl or they could release two-time Pro Bowl veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the active roster to make room for Cook.

Another route they could explore to make room for all three players who were recently designated to return from injured reserve could be waiving one of the three reserve quarterbacks they have on the roster behind two-time All-Pro starter Lamar Jackson. The most likely candidate of the bunch is 16-year veteran journeyman Josh Johnson who has been dressing and serving as the emergency third quarterback for most of the season.