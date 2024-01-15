3 most underrated Ravens from the 2023 season

The 2023 regular NFL season is over. The playoffs are here and the Ravens are under a week from their first game in the divisional round. However, there's still time to go back and look at some numbers for the regular season.

Which players haven’t been talked about as much and why?

Odafe Oweh

Oweh was under a lot of pressure this year. After a middling statistical season last year despite a massive amount of hype from training camp, he did not have the expected breakout season many were hoping for. He came into 2023 refocused with a new pass-rushing coach, knowing he had something to prove. In the end, guys like Justin Madubuike and late signees Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy got most of the attention and rightfully so.

However, Oweh quietly had a five-sack and two forced fumble season while missing a ton of time. He missed most of Week 2 after being hurt and then was inactive for four weeks. He then hardly played any of the Week 18 matchup. So effectively over 11 games, he averaged almost a half-sack per game and was third on the team for overall pressures. He had his best season as an NFL pro with an 80.7 PFF grade (previous high was 67.9 in 2021). He was also Top-10 in the NFL in win rate for all edge rushers with at least 100 snaps in 2023.

Nelson Agholor

While Agholor probably didn't go unnoticed, the need to acknowledge exactly how big of an impact he had on this team is important. When names like Odell Beckham Jr., Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Isaiah Likely are on the team, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle. Not to mention guys like Duvernay, Edwards, and Hill already established on the team

“Nelly” did not get lost, though. Instead, he was Top-5 on the team in receiving for targets, receptions, yards, touchdowns, and catches. He was about as much of a rock for Lamar Jackson as you could have asked for him.

Marcus Williams

The Ravens’ secondary included a first-team All-Pro safety in Kyle Hamilton, the safety with the most interceptions in the league in Geno Stone, a breakout performer in Brandon Stephens, and star cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Amidst all this, Marcus Williams was a little forgotten this season after dealing with another injury. The Ravens weren’t sure he would even return after he exited Week 1 early and might have been dealing with a torn pec.

Instead, Williams managed to play 10 more games while having one fully working arm. Despite the limited range of motion and playing time, he still managed to lead the league among safeties in pass breakups according to PFF. He also had the highest forced incompletion rate in the league among safeties with at least 150 coverage snaps. Despite the rough moments, Williams came on strong near the end of the season and will be an impact player for Baltimore in the playoffs.