Ravens vs. Texans: Bold Predictions

The Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans this Sunday in a Week 1 showdown to begin the 2023 campaign. Here are a few bold predictions for the regular season opener from the Baltimore Beatdown staff.

Lamar Jackson opens the season with a bang in the form of five touchdown passes, with all three of his new targets, Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, and Zay Flowers receiving one. Jackson quickly shows that he can handle a higher-volume passing attack as he torches the Houston Texans through the air for over 350 yards. On defense, Mike Macdonald makes life hell for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in his first NFL start, welcoming him to the league with 7 sacks. — Dustin Cox

After a bit of a slow start, the Ravens’ offense finds its footing and comes alive in the second half. Lamar Jackson throws nearly as many touchdown passes as incompletions and finds Odell Beckham Jr. in the end zone twice. J.K. Dobbins rushes for over 100 yards and the Ravens’ defense forces multiple turnovers. Kyle Hamilton records his first career interception and David Ojabo posts his second career sack and forced fumble, as the Ravens coast to a victory by more than two touchdowns. — Frank Platko

Both Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams will notch interceptions this Sunday. The Ravens have traditionally feasted on rookie quarterbacks at home and this Sunday, albeit without Marlon Humphrey, will be no different. The Texans offensive line is in shambles and the Ravens front seven will make life very difficult on quarterback C.J. Stroud, forcing him into some ill-advised throws on the backend. — Stephen Bopst

The Ravens will open the 2023 with dominant performance on both sides of the ball on their way to a resounding lopsided win over the Texans. On offense, there will be classic “Jackson Five” from the former league MVP. He’ll carve up the Houston secondary and finish with four touchdowns through the air and another on the ground via an improvised scramble.

The defense and second-year coordinator Mike Macdonald will give rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud his “welcome to the NFL” moment. A nonstop onslaught of disguised pressures results in him getting sacked five times, including twice by David Ojabo. Ojabo will silence his doubters and the secondary will pick off at least two of Stroud’s passes.

— Joshua Reed