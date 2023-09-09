Reacts Results: Ravens fans expect a win vs. Texans; believe a running back will lead in rush yards

Earlier this week Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans for two predictions.

First, we asked if they expect the Ravens to win in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. They expressed near-unanimous confidence, with 97-percent of fans expecting a win.

Hard to disagree when DraftKings Sportsbook has the Ravens as the heaviest favorite in the NFL’s Week 1 slate.

Second, we polled fans on who they expect to lead the team in rushing yards for the 2023 season. Fans are highly expecting a new rushing leader for the Ravens in running back J.K. Dobbins.

As noted in the initial poll, Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens in rushing the past four seasons. With a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken who is expected to air out the ball more and keep Jackson more in the pocket than sprinting out on designed runs, there’s an expectation (and an optimism in some fans) that this will keep the rushing attack more involved with the teams running backs. Ultimately, the expectation will be Dobbins being the biggest benefactor.