Ravens Injury Report: Mark Andrews questionable, Marlon Humphrey out for Week 1

Ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens released their official injury report yesterday for Week 1.

The lone player ruled out is Marlon Humphrey, which is not a surprise. Humphrey has not practiced since undergoing foot surgery in mid-August. Mark Andrews returned to practice on Wednesday after more than a week-long absence. He logged three straight limited participation showings to end the week and is listed as questionable.

Ronnie Stanley and Odell Beckham Jr., who were limited participants earlier in the week, practiced in full on Friday and carry no injury designations for Sunday.

OUT

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)

QUESTIONABLE

TE Mark Andrews (quad)

NO DESIGNATION

LT Ronnie Stanley

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Humphrey’s absence, and potentially Andrews as well, would be significant, as they’re undoubtedly two of the team’s best overall players. However, after the past two seasons, Ravens fans can certainly appreciate the injury report for Week 1 being this small in size.