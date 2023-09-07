FOOTBALL IS BACK: Thursday Night Football betting lines, open thread

Tonight is Game 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season, with the Detroit Lions taking on the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs enter the season the favorites to be crowned champion at season’s end, with DraftKings Sportsbook placing them at +600 to win. The Lions rank distantly behind but still within the Top-10, as they have the ninth-best Super Bowl odds at +2200.

For the Chiefs, many are curious to see how their defense holds up without All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is absent amidst a contract holdout. Also, after suffering a knee injury in practice this week, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce’s status is up in the air. If he does not play, the Chiefs will be relying heavily on relatively unproven weapons.

The Lions are much more at full strength for this contest. They enter the season with much more hype and expectations than usual. Dan Campbell’s team built momentum to finish the 2022 season and has a high-powered offense that added playmakers this offseason.

For tonight’s matchup, the home team are 4.5-point favorites over the Lions. Oddsmakers are envisioning a high-scoring affair, with the over/under point total set at 53.5. The Baltimore Beatdown gang is in consensus on the Chiefs winning in the first test of their title defense.

It’s also up to the readers to predict every game this season and see if they can once again take down the staff of Baltimore Beatdown collectively.