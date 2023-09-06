Report: Ravens restructure Marlon Humphrey’s contract to free up cap space

The Baltimore Ravens were one of several teams who created cap space by restructuring the contracts of prominent players on their respective rosters to be in compliance after the NFL’s Top 51 cap space rule went into effect at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

According to reports, the team freed up $7.563 million in much-needed salary cap relief from restructuring cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s contract.

According to Russell Street Report’s Brian McFarland, the Ravens were $2.156 million over the 2023 salary cap prior to making the move. Now they will have the financial flexibility to make more roster additions in the event of injuries during the season.

Humphrey is currently recovering from foot surgery he elected to have during training camp. Initially, it was reported he may miss the first few games of the season. However, according to an Instagram story from outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, his recovery looks to be going well and should inspire confidence that he won’t miss much time.

Odafe Oweh recording Marlon Humphrey showing off the Gullwing doors of his Tesla.



“His feet good too!”





Head coach John Harbaugh declined to give a timeline for a potential return to action at the time but on Tuesday, he said that Humphrey is “right on schedule and he’s doing great.” That certainly doesn’t rule out the possibility of him playing Week 1 in the season opener against the Houston Texans.

However, if he can’t play, the Ravens have solid contingency plans with experienced veteran acquisitions Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin as well as returners Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour.