Jadeveon Clowney Embracing Veteran Leadership Role; Urges Odafe Oweh to ‘Do Better Than I Did’

Ravens outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is known as a pass rushing mercenary. He signs deals that get him paid and (not so) coincidentally keeps him out of most training camps. But he’s far more than a quarterback-seeking sack artist at this stage of his game.

He’s a veteran in his tenth season and on his fifth team. He’s learned to navigate the challenges of being a first round pass rusher and lofty expectations. He’s dealt with injury and rehabilitation. These experiences and the wisdom gained are things Clowney hopes to imbue on the Ravens’ young pass rush duo of Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo.

“I think they’re great players,” Clowney said. “They come to work every day. They want to get better, they want to be great players. You can tell by how they practice and how they go about their business off the field.”

Though Clowney welcomes being a mentor for any player in the locker room, he’s hoping to help third-year pass rusher Odafe Oweh.

“Since I’ve been around just watching them I be like, ‘Hey, he remind me of myself. Odafe.’ So, it’s just great to watch him. That’s why I’m always picking his brain like, ‘You should do this. You should try this. You should not do this.’ Or something.”

So, what about Oweh’s game reminds Clowney of himself?

“The way he play the game. He plays so well,” Clowney said. “He’s got good change of direction. Good bend. Just a good player. He’s just got to put it together and make it happen and show the world.”

As Clowney sees a player he can offer guidance and direction to, the mercenary appears quick to compassion and support.

“I’m always telling him [something] cause I want him to do better than I did,” Clowney said. “I had got hurt early in my career. I want him to take care of himself. If he get a little banged I’ll be trying to tell him to stay on top of himself now. He won’t have to deal with that alone. I just want him to do great in his career.”