Poll: Who will lead the Ravens in rushing yards?

As of this posting, the Baltimore Ravens, nay, the NFL, is off and ready for Week 1 of the 2023 season. And with it, Baltimore Beatdown brings you more interaction with our weekly Reacts surveys. Once again, we have two questions for you to answer.

Will the Ravens beat the Houston Texans?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are the heaviest favorites of the Week 1 slate at Ravens -10. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh tends to have his team prepped and ready for opening weekend as they’ve won six of their last seven opening games, and have outscored their foes 228-68. All signs point to the Ravens defeating the Texans and their rookie Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Who will lead the Ravens in rushing yards?

Maybe, just maybe, this is the year Lamar Jackson is usurped from the Ravens rushing title. For the past four years Jackson has led the Ravens in rushing.

2022 — Jackson (764)

2021 — Jackson (767)

2020 — Jackson (1,005)

2019 — Jackson (1,206)

In 2018, he was narrowly defeated (23 yards) by Gus Edwards (718). But in a new offense that is expected to be led maybe not by exclusive passing, but by a more spread out system that can compliment the healthy running backs J.K. Dobbins and Edwards, there’s a chance for one to outperform Jackson in this area.

On the other hand, Jackson makes magic happen and if defensive backs are flying to cover a full array of receiving options, that’s open field for the most electrifying player in football to gash for easy yardage.