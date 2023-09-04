Ravens release QB Anthony Brown, re-sign CB Tae Hayes to practice squad

Ahead of their upcoming regular season opener, the Baltimore Ravens made an under-the-radar practice squad move on Monday. The team released quarterback Anthony Brown and re-signed cornerback Tae Hayes to replace him.

We have released QB Anthony Brown from our Practice Squad and signed DB Tae Hayes to the Practice Squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 4, 2023

Hayes was previously claimed off waivers by the Ravens in mid-August, shortly after he was released by the Detroit Lions. The veteran cornerback appeared in multiple preseason games for the Ravens and recorded an interception against the Washington Commanders.

He did not make the initial 53-man roster, though, and then passed through waivers unsigned, leaving himself available for the Ravens to re-acquire via the practice squad. With some uncertainty at the position and lack of great depth at the nickel spot, it’s possible Hayes could make a regular season appearance for the team sometime this season.

Brown was also a victim of roster cuts but for a second consecutive season was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad. After the team moved veteran quarterback Josh Johnson from the practice squad to active roster last week, it appeared Brown’s spot as practice squad quarterback was safe. However, today’s news proves that ultimately was not the case.

The 2022 undrafted free agent out of Oregon played a total of 101 regular season snaps last season and started the regular season finale in-place of Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. In that game, he completed 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions with no touchdowns.

Brown was thought of as a developmental and possible pipeline-type player, but the clock may ultimately have run out as he was a victim of the numbers game. It’s possible he could be re-signed as a practice squad player at a later point in time, if not scooped up by another team before then.