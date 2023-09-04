Harbaugh gives injury updates for 3 key players, talks season opener

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh took the podium for his first Week 1 media availability and offered updates on his players and some insight into their approach against their upcoming opponent, the Houston Texans. Here are the highlights.

Injury Updates on Mark Andrews, Tyler Huntley, Marlon Humphrey

Today was the seventh missed practice by tight end Mark Andrews, who last week was seen on the field working with trainers on an adjacent field. Today, he wasn’t on the practice field which drew questions on his status. But according to Harbaugh, the panic button shall not be pressed.

“We’re still not [going to] push the panic button,” Harbaugh said. “We should see him out there Wednesday.”

Harbaugh also shared there’s not much to glean on backup quarterback Tyler Huntley’s status as of now and we’ll know more on Wednesday.

“I think we’ll see what he does Wednesday,” Harbaugh said. “All that stuff right now really becomes what you see as far as practice. And what you see on the injury report will probably tell you everything you need to know. That’s always the best indicator cause you never can predict exactly what guys are going to be able to do, so we’ll see what they can do [on Wednesday].”

In regards to cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Harbaugh stated there has not been any setback.

“He is on schedule. Marlon’s right on schedule,” Harbaugh said. “He’s doing great.”

Week 1 vs. New NFL Coach, Rookie Quarterback

The Ravens face the unique challenge of opening the season against a fresh NFL head coach in DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. This poses a fresh challenge for the Ravens as they scour tape on the San Francisco 49ers defense from last season and college tape of Stroud at Ohio State University. Harbaugh shared they’re “turning over every stone.”

“You do go a little bit by coordinator history and pedigree a little bit,” Harbaugh said. “All those things factor in. But really the focus in the opener has got to be on yourself and your team. It’s really not about the opponent as much per se as we execute. How we run. How we operate. How we play.”

Lamar Jackson’s Week 1 History

In the time that Lamar Jackson has stepped onto the field as a starter, he’s produced in spades. In four games he’s thrown for 1,047 yards and 12 touchdowns with one interception. Harbaugh was asked about Jackson’s play in Week 1s.

“That’s what you hope for. You want your quarterback to be on point and ready to go,” Harbaugh said. “Lamar’s our quarterback and I expect him to be on point and ready to go. He has been in the past. .... I’m sure he expects that of himself.”