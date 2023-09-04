What are the odds? Ravens favored by double digits vs. Texans

The Baltimore Ravens (-10) enter the 2023 NFL season with high expectations according to DraftKings sportsbook. According to the gambling site, the Ravens are expected to lay waste to the Houston Texans (+10) by double digits.

The Ravens will welcome the Houston Texans to M&T Bank stadium on Sunday, September 10, welcoming Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to the NFL. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens are 14-2 (.875) when playing against rookie QBs in Baltimore.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -10

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -470, Texans +360

Speculating on the line, oddsmakers are believers in the Ravens handling business against an arguably inferior opponent. The Texans are early into a rebuild as they acquired Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson in the 2023 NFL draft, going No. 2 and No. 3 overall on a draft day trade.

Of course, it’s not a game to completely overlook as the Texans’ roster features offensive playmakers against a Ravens defense that has question marks. But, the Ravens offense appears raring to with a plethora of weapons.

Regardless, the Ravens are the heaviest favorite of the NFL’s Week 1 slate at -470. It’s not a close one either, with the second heaviest favorite of Week 1 being the Buffalo Bills (-355) over the Las Vegas Raiders (+280).