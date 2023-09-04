Ravens News 9/4: Comeback Candidates and more

Chris Bumbaca, USA Today

Space, pace and weapons. It’s not a military slogan, but how offensive coordinator Todd Monken plans on putting his stamp on the Baltimore Ravens – if training camp and his recent coaching history are any indication. “Todd is a big advocate of this: Take the guys you have and use them, the things they do well,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “I definitely think Todd wants to throw the ball, and we’ve got a lot of talented guys,” said Beckham, who played in Monken’s system in 2019 with the Cleveland Brows. “So, I think, just finding ways to get the playmakers the ball in their hands and be an explosive offense – that’s what stands out the most.” “Let’s get these guys the ball and let them do them,” said Jackson, who learned his new playbook by reciting the name of the play out loud, flipping the page, and testing his memory. “We have the guys that will make stuff happen, get yards after the catch.” Asked whether Monken’s scheme is an evolution of what Roman built over four years or is a drastic change, Harbaugh said it’s both. The blocking schemes are similar, with offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris still overseeing that unit. “How new and how different it will be, we’ll find out,” Harbaugh said, “but it will be what we feel we need to do to be most successful.”

Mike Clay, ESPN

X factors: Make-or-break players who will decide the 2023 season Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. If Baltimore is going to overtake the Bengals in the AFC North (and perhaps the Chiefs in the AFC), it’s going to require healthy seasons from Jackson (five games missed each of the past two seasons) and the 30-year-old Beckham (one full season since 2017 and was out all of 2022). That might be a tall order, but this duo has lethal upside in a new-look offense under coordinator Todd Monken. Preseason power rankings 11. Baltimore Ravens The defense is shakier on paper than we’re used to seeing in Baltimore, but a new-look offense led by a healthy Lamar Jackson and elite coaching from John Harbaugh can get this team back to the playoffs.

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated

Baltimore Ravens Best-case: Monken gives Baltimore a fresh look alongside the additions of Flowers and Beckham Jr. The defense gets buoyed by young talent maturing, headlined by edge rusher Odafe Oweh and safety Kyle Hamilton, mitigating the offseason losses of Houston and Clark. With coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are always a good bet to be in the mix. Worst-case: Jackson doesn’t thrive in the new scheme, while Rashod Bateman and Beckham go through more injury plagued seasons. Meanwhile, the defense begins to sharply fall off with the aforementioned losses along with Peters hitting free agency. Baltimore has to win a litany of shootouts but doesn’t have the capacity.

Mike Jones, The Athletic

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens Sidelined for the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham aims to recapture his electrifying form and help put Lamar Jackson and the Ravens over the top. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens After missing the final five regular-season games and Baltimore’s playoff game against Cincinnati (which the Ravens lost), Jackson looks to capitalize on an improved supporting cast and a new offensive coordinator and take Baltimore on a Super Bowl run.