David Ojabo placed on injured reserve, Kyle Van Noy signed to 53-man roster and Ravens make 2 elevations

Four days after being signed to the practice squad, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy has been added to the Baltimore Ravens 53-man roster. This comes as a move that shows Van Noy will be a piece that takes snaps for the Week 4 match against the Cleveland Browns.

What that means for the future of the rest of the edge group remains unknown with Odafe Oweh hoping to return soon and both Tyus Bowser and Malik Hamm eligible to return after this Sunday’s game.

Ravens place OLB David Ojabo (knee/ankle) on injured reserve. OLB Kyle Van Noy is signed to 53-man roster.

RB Melvin Gordon and WR Laquon Treadwell are elevated from practice squad for tomorrow’s game — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 30, 2023

In a corresponding move to open a spot on the 53, second year linebacker David Ojabo has been placed on injured reserve.

The extent of Ojabo’s injury is relatively unknown. He was knocked out of the Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury. Afterward, Head Coach John Harbaugh said they weren’t sure of the extent and he was still being evaluated.

After not practicing all week, he ends up on injured reserve and cannot return until Week 9. Whether his stay will be short-term or long-term is unknown and probably won’t be known until after the Browns matchup. This marks the talented pass rusher’s second time on injured reserve after spending most of his rookie year on it with a torn Achilles suffered before the NFL draft.

In news explicitly related to Sunday’s matchup, running back Melvin Gordon III and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell are being elevated from the practice squad. This is Gordon’s third and final elevation, which means a roster decision will have to be made. If he isn’t signed to the 53 after the game, he will have to pass through waivers to return to the practice squad. With running back Kenyan Drake still on the squad and Keaton Mitchell eligible to return from injured reserve, it’s wait and see.

Treadwell is a veteran wide receiver and this will be his first elevation. With Tylan Wallace on the IR, the Ravens need wide receiver depth and special teams snaps covered.