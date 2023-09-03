Arthur Maulet has Steelers games circled on his calendar

Before joining the Baltimore Ravens at the onset of this year’s training camp, veteran slot cornerback Arthur Maulet spent the past two seasons playing for their long-time AFC North archrival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The seventh-year veteran didn’t want to leave Steel City initially but a “difference of onion” in regards to his contract caused him to request a release, which was then granted in early May.

“I just wanted a little something, a little security,” Maulet said. “I think I earned that. Baltimore gave me that, which was surprising that it was a rivalry team. Obviously, they believe in me. That just makes me feel good about the work I put in this offseason.”

Last season was Maulet’s most productive from a statistical standpoint. He set career highs in total tackles (59) and sacks (two) and also finished with two pass deflections, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, an interception, and a forced fumble according to Pro Football Reference.

The Steelers defense makes another game-saving play!



Arthur Maulet with the strip sack at the most opportune time! pic.twitter.com/iTTEzfvuhr — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) September 11, 2022

During his time with the Steelers, Maulet appeared in all four games that the two teams played over that span. He helped Pittsburgh emerge victorious in three of those games including a season sweep of the Ravens in 2021.

“I had some pretty good success against the Ravens when I played at Pittsburgh,” Maulet said. “Now that I’m here, I’m just focused on just being better every day, getting heathy, and helping this team win. That’s all I’m about right now, just being a team player and just helping where I can.”

Now that Maulet has crossed enemy lines and defected to the Ravens, the former undrafted free agent is looking forward to playing his former team twice and showing them just how valuable he still is.

.@ArthurMaulet2 has a game circled on his calendar... pic.twitter.com/4ZTuACUTAt — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 30, 2023

“It’s circled on my calendar for sure,” Maulet said.

Maulet won’t have to wait long to get his first crack at the Steelers, as the Ravens travel to Pittsburgh in Week 5 for an afternoon divisional clash. Their second matchup of the year will come in Week 18 for the regular season finale.

He’s always had a lot of respect for the Ravens and their hard-working gritty culture from afar and is glad to be a part of it now.

"I wanted to see what the culture was like. It's everything and more. I love it a lot here." @ArthurMaulet2 on switching sides in the rivalry: pic.twitter.com/kJMm5WsMB4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 30, 2023

“Being from the other side – formerly being in Pittsburgh – I just saw how hard these guys [were] working [and] how hard it was to beat you guys,” Maulet said. “That’s what I wanted to see, what the culture was like, just looking at it from the opposite side. It’s everything and more. I love it a lot here.”

The 30-year-old got off to a strong start to training camp and made some early strong impressions before a hamstring injury caused him to miss the entire preseason. Despite missing that time, the Ravens still opted to keep him on the initial 53-man roster and waived fifth-round rookie Kyu Kelly, who was claimed by the Seattle Seahawks.

Because he didn’t play in any preseason games, Maulet feels “blessed” that he still made the team and intends to repay the Ravens’ confidence in him.

"The way their defense is set up, I'm going to thrive in it." @ArthurMaulet2 pic.twitter.com/uEWqWmhDDf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 30, 2023

“I’m a tough guy, I kind of fit the scheme, I like the way their defense is set up,” Maulet said. “I think I’m going to thrive in it. I can’t wait to get out there and play.”

Before he suffered his setback, Maulet was competing with third-year defensive back Ar’Darius Washington and second-year pro Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams for the Ravens’ starting nickel corner spot. That’s where he will likely see the most action, especially early in the season backing up Washington — who earned the top nickel spot with his standout performances in the preseason and training camp.

“That’s where I make my money,” Maulet said. “I’m ready to go Week 1. I’m just grateful for them to honestly believe in my talents and the way I play. I learned the playbook pretty fast. I’m a downhill guy, aggressive nickel back. I think I fit the scheme perfectly.”