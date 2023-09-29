Reacts Results: Ravens fans give Kyle Van Noy signing a ‘B’ Grade

Earlier this week, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans on what grade they would give the signing of outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Overwhelmingly, fans were positive on the signing, with the majority of fans giving the signing a ‘B’ grade.

Overall, 77-percent of fans gave the grade an ‘A’ or ‘B,’ and 98-percent have it as a college passing grade.

It appears a possibility that Van Noy may be playing in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, as according to Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, Van Noy has been working hard since his visit.

“Well, I can tell you this, [Van Noy] is an impressive guy,” Macdonald said. “From the day that he came into visit and just getting to know him and talking to him about ball … He’s already got third-down thoughts and stuff like that. But it seems like he’s been in this defense for however long. But he’s impressive. Similar to when Roquan [Smith] showed up here;”

Baltimore Beatdown also polled Ravens fans on their confidence following their Week 3 loss to the Colts. Stunningly, fans were not shaken to their core as they were in previous years from a tough loss, with 70% of Ravens fans being confident the team is headed in the right direction.

