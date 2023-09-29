Browns QB Deshaun Watson questionable to play vs. Ravens with shoulder injury

Sunday’s game plan for the Baltimore Ravens may suddenly be up in the air. After three practices, Cleveland’s quarterback situation is in flux after Deshaun Watson was limited in all three. He’s been dealing with a sore right shoulder, his throwing side.

Deshaun Watson did not throw again during the open portion of Friday’s practice. Watson is nursing a sore right shoulder #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 29, 2023

Friday might have been the worst news for the Brown’s as Watson’s practice activity was limited to just one throw in practice before spending most of it on the sideline. On the last day of practice, three days before game time, it’s far from ideal for them.

We saw Watson throw one pass then he walked over to the trainer at the start of practice. Have to guess DTR is getting prepped to play.



We will hear from Stefanski in an hour. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 29, 2023

This also adds some questions for the Ravens. If Watson can’t go, rookie fifth-rounder Dorian Thompson-Robinson would be next in line. While the Ravens typically play well against rookie quarterbacks, it could throw a wrench into things. We just saw Indianapolis Colts backup Gardener Minshew II play well and another backup with limited film and dual-threat ability on short notice may cause issues.

Officially, the Browns are listing Watson as questionable for the Week 4 tilt.

The Browns are listing Deshaun Watson as questionable for Sunday. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 29, 2023

Either way, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald should hopefully have answers for either side, whether it’s a rookie or Watson who the Ravens have historically bottled up well.