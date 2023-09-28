Ravens Injury Updates: Marcus Williams FULLY participates; Kyle Hamilton, Justice Hill return

On Thursday, Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams became a full participant in practice, 18 days after suffering a pec injury against the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Both Hamilton and Hill Limited in their return. pic.twitter.com/zHmAr0555l — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) September 28, 2023

If Williams is a full participant on Friday, it’s likely the Ravens could have him on the field against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, which would be a significant boost for the defense. The Ravens are needing some guys back in the secondary, especially Williams, as it frees up safety Kyle Hamilton to fly around the field. Though, in Williams’ absence, Geno Stone has been one of the better safeties in the NFL and done more than perform as a backup. It’s likely the Ravens will field the trio of Williams, Hamilton and Stone if all three are healthy, especially after the loss of safety Ar’Darius Washington due to a torn pectoral injury.

Speaking of Hamilton, the sophomore safety was limited today with a back injury that kept him off the practice field on Wednesday. Along with Hamilton in returning to the field was running back Justice Hill.

The addition of Hill and Gus Edwards back healthy may prove vital in protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson with Hill’s pass blocking paired with Edwards’ ability to move the chains in tough, physical situations.