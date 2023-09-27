3 Ravens return to practice; Kyle Hamilton absent

After a torrent of negative injury news since Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens have positive injury news. Today, the Ravens saw four members return to practice.

LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

C Tyler Linderbaum (knee)

S Marcus Williams (torn pec)

RB Gus Edwards (concussion)

This bodes well for Sunday as the Ravens will need at least Stanley and Linderbaum back to face arguably the NFL’s best defense as they face the Cleveland Browns.

However, many players remain absent for practice, and among them is safety Kyle Hamilton, a new addition to the list.

S Kyle Hamilton RB Justice Hill WR Odell Beckham Jr. WR Rashod Bateman OLB David Ojabo OLB Odafe Oweh CB Marlon Humphrey

Head Coach John Harbaugh is expected to speak at 3:40 p.m. ET where he’s likely to be asked about the new absence of Hamilton and possible updates on evaluations from Sunday’s injuries.