POLL: Grade the signing of OLB Kyle Van Noy

After bringing in free agent outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy for a second visit, the Baltimore Ravens and Van Noy have reportedly agreed to a deal which brings him onto the practice squad.

With injuries to outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, along with both Tyus Bowser and Malik Hamm on injured reserve, the Ravens were down to veteran Jadeveon Clowney, rookie Tavius Robinson and practice squad call-up Jeremiah Moon on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Now, they’ll have reinforcements, though it may take a few weeks for Van Noy to get up to speed.

