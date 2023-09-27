Ravens News 9/27: Injury Toll and more

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

Sunday was the type of game a team looks back on in early January, when it’s fighting for its playoff life or when it has to go on the road in the wild-card round, and realizes how damaging the defeat was. Think about the Ravens’ losses to the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars last year. Or the loss to the Miami Dolphins in 2021 and 2022. The home defeats at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans in 2020 qualify, too. All games the Ravens had no business losing, but buried themselves under an avalanche of mistakes. You certainly could scrutinize Harbaugh’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-3 in overtime rather than sending Stout out to try and pin the Colts deep. But trying a field goal attempt was never a viable option, even as great as Justin Tucker is. That would have been a 64-yard attempt on a wet field. Tucker had come up a few yards short from 61 earlier in the game. Tucker has been so consistent that it seems Ravens fans take 60-plus-yard field goals for granted. Yet, Tucker is 2-of-9 in his career from that distance in the regular season, with his two makes (66 and 61 yards) coming indoors at Ford Field. It’s just not a high-percentage option. If the Ravens don’t sign another veteran running back by Wednesday, it’s probably a good sign that they expect either Hill or Edwards, if not both, to return Sunday. It’s hard to imagine they would go into Cleveland with a running book group consisting of Gordon, Drake and practice squad player Owen Wright to face arguably the league’s best defense.

Luke Jones, Baltimore Positive

I understand wanting Kyle Hamilton to continue developing into a well-rounded NFL safety, but watching how dynamic he is at the nickel spot makes it very tempting to keep him there — at least for now. As we saw Sunday, he wreaks havoc playing so close to the line of scrimmage. Through three weeks, the offense remains a work in progress and lacks identity beyond Lamar Jackson becoming Superman with his legs, which was the popular criticism under Greg Roman. Offensive line injuries haven’t helped, but not being able to push the ball downfield more against an underwhelming secondary was disappointing. Dealing with hamstring tightness late in the game, Rashod Bateman registered only one catch for six yards on three targets despite playing 50 of 72 offensive snaps. Todd Monken needs to find ways to jump-start the big-play potential we saw out of Bateman prior to last year’s foot injury.

Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports

Baltimore Ravens Injuries are beginning to take their toll: The Ravens’ inactive list was very predictable Sunday, as Baltimore had seven starters listed as out. Two were on the offensive line and two more were in the secondary. Gus Edwards(concussion), Rashod Bateman (hamstring), David Ojabo (ankle) and Geno Stone (ribs) added to the injury woes during the game. The Ravens were down to two running backs and three healthy wide receivers in overtime. If Lamar Jackson is healthy, they still have a chance. Those injuries are affecting Baltimore, along with the inability to protect the ball in wet conditions.

Giana Han, The Baltimore Banner

Game-changers CB Marlon Humphrey (foot): A veteran, a starter and a locker room leader, Humphrey’s absence is felt even if the secondary is holding up. His versatility gives the defense more options, and he causes headaches for quarterbacks with his blitzing. The Ravens could use a game-breaker like the three-time Pro Bowl selection. LT Ronnie Stanley (knee): In addition to being a veteran, Stanley is the team’s most athletic tackle. The depth linemen stepped up in Week 2 but struggled in Week 3. In the coming weeks, the Ravens will face two good defenses, both of which feature dangerous pass rushers in the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt. After facing four quarterback hurries and being sacked four times by the Colts, Jackson would surely appreciate having a trusted tackle to protect him. S Marcus Williams (pectoral): The secondary has done well despite the loss of Williams and multiple other defensive backs. But continued success is not guaranteed, especially considering the high snap counts depth players are now taking. In addition to giving his teammates relief, a healthy Williams would slide Kyle Hamilton from nickel back to the position Harbaugh said he wants Hamilton. Williams is also a ball hawk and would help the defense go from solid to disruptive.

Dalton Wasserman, PFF

PICK NO. 22: BALTIMORE RAVENS: WR ZAY FLOWERS Overall Rookie Grade: 74.3 (Rank: 5/14) Principal Opponent: JuJu Brents Week 3 Snaps: 67 Week 3 Grade: 64.4 For the second time in three games, Flowers led Baltimore in catches and receiving yards. Flowers has forced seven missed tackles, the second most in the NFL — behind only Deebo Samuel. He also has yet to drop a ball on 25 targets. Flowers is the Ravens’ most dynamic wide receiver already, causing defenses headaches on short routes and in the screen game.