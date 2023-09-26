Report: Ravens to sign Kyle Van Noy to practice squad

Just a few hours after news broke that the Baltimore Ravens were bringing in free agent outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy for a visit for the second time in three months, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that the team is expected to sign the 10-year veteran to their practice squad on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old would be a welcomed addition for an ailing edge defender depth chart. Veteran Tyus Bowser is still on the Non-Football Injury list for at least another week at minimum, undrafted rookie Malik Hamm is on injured reserve for another week, and both David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh are dealing with ankle injuries.

Van Noy possesses the versatile skill set to be an ideal backup and even short-term starter at the SAM linebacker spot while Bowser remains out given his ability to play both on the edge and off-ball in coverage.

During his first stint with the New England Patriots from 2016-2019, he won a pair of Super Bowl championships in 2016 and 2018 and has been a model of both consistency and productivity as a pass rusher. Van Noy has recorded five or more sacks in five of his last six seasons including each of the last four.

The Ravens would mark the fifth different team he has played for since entering the league as a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2014 NFL Draft out of BYU. Van Noy played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, appearing in all 17 games and making 13 starts in which he recorded 46 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, five sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see him called up for the Ravens’ Week 4 matchup on the road against the Cleveland Browns and possibly even see a heavier workload than most would expect despite being fresh off the market. The team still has fourth-year pro Malik Harrison who can rotate in at the SAM spot as well. But Van Noy has the ability and high football IQ to make an immediate impact as an edge setter against the run, which was an area the defense struggled with consistently in their Week 3 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.