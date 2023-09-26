Free agent OLB Kyle Van Noy visiting Ravens...Again

With the Baltimore Ravens dealing with a surplus of injuries to their outside linebacker unit, they’ve once again reached out to free agent Kyle Van Noy, who is reportedly set to visit the team on Tuesday, September 26.

Veteran free agent LB Kyle Van Noy is visiting the #Ravens today, sources say. It’s the nine-year vet’s second time meeting with the team, so the chances of a signing seem pretty high, especially given how banged up Baltimore is at LB right now. pic.twitter.com/YqTQbwSLlB — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 26, 2023

This is Van Noy’s second visit with Ravens after the team hosted the veteran back in mid-July.

Van Noy, 32, played for the Los Angeles Chargers where he racked up five sacks in 17 games, with all five coming in the final five games. He added three passes defensed and a forced fumble, along with two fumble recoveries.

According to Pro Football Focus, Van Noy was tied with Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser as the No. 52 ranked pass rusher in the NFL last season with a 65.5 grade (min. 20% of 1,082 snaps).

Speaking of Bowser, the possible addition of Van Noy would be due to the absence of Bowser and others. Right now, the Ravens are waiting to bring back Bowser and undrafted rookie Malik Hamm, who both were placed on injured reserve after making the initial 53-man roster. They could come back after the Ravens’ Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns.

They’re also dealing with the injuries to outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who was spotted in the locker room with a walking boot, and David Ojabo, who suffered an ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said all injuries were still in the evaluation stage, so there’s no timetable for the second-year Ojabo.

Van Noy would be a productive addition for the Ravens who need all the juice they can get in the pass rush. Right now, they have Jadeveon Clowney who has been solidly productive and hungry, but behind him are Malik Harrison and inexperienced young players in rookie Tavius Robinson and practice squad call-up Jeremiah Moon, who played in his first NFL game against the Colts.