MNF Double Header Week 3: Open Thread, Picks

Two Monday night games for viewing pleasure

By Kyle Barber
NFL: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The conclusion of the NFL’s Week 3 slate ends tonight with a Monday Night double header.

In the early window the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Odds

Spread: Eagles -5.5
Over/Under: 44.5
Moneyline: Eagles -225 / Buccaneers +185

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last week, the Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings in a 34-28 affair behind the dominant performance by DeAndre Swift for 175 rushing yards on 28 carries and a touchdown, despite the best efforts from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for 364 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Buccaneers made it to 2-0 after defeating the Chicago Bears, who were flirting with a win. That is, until outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett intercepted Justin Fields and returned it for a four-yard touchdown to salt the game with 2:12 remaining.

Then, at 8:15 p.m. ET, the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams as they look to avoid an 0-3 start to the season.

Odds

Spread: Bengals -3
Over/Under: 45
Moneyline: Bengals -155 / Rams +130

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The Bengals last week were trounced by the short-handed Baltimore Ravens in a game you all know about.

The Rams, made it a close contest against the San Francisco 49ers, but ultimately lost, 30-23. There could be some juice to watching Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who has 25 receptions for 266 yards in the his first two games.

Picks

